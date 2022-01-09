$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,684,870 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,744. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

