$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will report sales of $2.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $3.35 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $10.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

DK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. 1,007,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,238. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Delek US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Delek US by 67.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Delek US by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

