2,334 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

FMX stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

FMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

