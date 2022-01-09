2,373 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.