$3.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post $3.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $13.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $13.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.52.

NYSE MTB opened at $176.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average of $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $177.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in M&T Bank by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

