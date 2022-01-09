$3.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $3.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $13.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $13.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

MTB stock opened at $176.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $177.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

