32,650 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $6.33 on Friday, reaching $211.09. 2,206,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,173. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

