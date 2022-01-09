$34.42 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to post sales of $34.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.87 million to $35.31 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $109.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.98 million to $110.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $122.22 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $124.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE TUFN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 114,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,798. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141,952 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

