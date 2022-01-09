3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $166.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $199.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.77.

MMM stock opened at $179.95 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

