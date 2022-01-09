4,224 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $903,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

