$424.54 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report sales of $424.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.00 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $353.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of EXR traded down $9.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.45. 890,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $109.27 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.