$424.54 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report sales of $424.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.00 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $353.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of EXR traded down $9.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.45. 890,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $109.27 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

