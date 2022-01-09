4,315 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 545,418 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

