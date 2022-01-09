4,660 Shares in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 145.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of SAVA opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

