4,973 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 622,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 15.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,227 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter worth $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

