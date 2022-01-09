6,000 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,188,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chegg by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

NYSE CHGG opened at $29.55 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

