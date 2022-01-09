$63.08 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report sales of $63.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.47 million to $63.76 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $53.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $240.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.68 million to $240.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $291.97 million, with estimates ranging from $288.28 million to $297.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.96. 380,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,127. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,532. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 589,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

