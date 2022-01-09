6,978 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 65.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 64.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Snap by 14.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $1,811,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $311,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,175,161 in the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

