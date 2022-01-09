7,239 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,105,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,953,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,175,000 after buying an additional 753,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $80.93. The company has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.