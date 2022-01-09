$77.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to announce $77.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.70 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $67.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $254.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.77 million to $254.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $351.04 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $369.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.08. 187,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.92. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 18,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $1,251,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 36,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and sold 107,037 shares worth $8,398,548. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

