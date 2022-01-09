853 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.40 and its 200 day moving average is $125.51.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

