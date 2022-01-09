$854.06 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $854.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $875.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $830.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $774.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 184,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 496,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

