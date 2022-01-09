86,495 Shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after acquiring an additional 202,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after acquiring an additional 886,520 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE NLSN opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.