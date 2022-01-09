$92.46 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will report $92.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.10 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $356.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $356.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $425.77 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $428.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AppFolio by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,612,000 after acquiring an additional 43,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AppFolio by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 6,696.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AppFolio by 775.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $118.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,559. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $185.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,979.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.11.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

