A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells $62,753.56 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ATEN opened at $14.95 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

