AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

