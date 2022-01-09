AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.
OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
