ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Holdings Lifted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABB. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

ABB stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

