ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a CHF 33 price target on ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 33.38.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

