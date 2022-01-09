AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $154.00 at Mizuho

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.14.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.82. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

