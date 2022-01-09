Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

ANF stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 2,616,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,012. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

