Abyss (ABYSS) Trading Up 20.8% This Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $12.81 million and approximately $673,893.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005801 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

