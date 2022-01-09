Accolade (ACCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 10th. Analysts expect Accolade to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.82. Accolade has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $59.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 45.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 25.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after acquiring an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCD. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, lowered their price target on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.