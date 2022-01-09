Acumen Capital Raises Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$24.25

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$24.00 to C$24.25 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.89.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock opened at C$18.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$847.60 million and a PE ratio of 6.31. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a one year low of C$14.77 and a one year high of C$20.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.