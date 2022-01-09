Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $54.14 Average PT from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

