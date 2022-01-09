Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $54.14 Average PT from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.14.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.87.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.
About Acushnet
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
