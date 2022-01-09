Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ADGI stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

