Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $510.70. 3,605,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $622.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.76.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.