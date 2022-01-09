Adshares Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $56.70 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00006210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,512 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

