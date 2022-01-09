Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Set at C$1.75 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.64 to C$1.55 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Adventus Mining stock opened at C$0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$127.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.