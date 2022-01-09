Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1,120.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

