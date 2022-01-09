Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,489 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $70,123,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 64.4% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 114,761 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

Shares of BJUL stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.