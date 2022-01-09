Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,118 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Comerica worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.57.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

