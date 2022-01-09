Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 26,848 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,848 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

