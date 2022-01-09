Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

DFUS stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.