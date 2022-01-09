Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 24.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Affirm by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 238,899 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $113,663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.88.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $79.62 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion and a PE ratio of -25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

