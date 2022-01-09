Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,786 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,596 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $103.60 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

