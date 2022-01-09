Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Maxim Group

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Aecon Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.39.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

