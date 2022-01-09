Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.37

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 89314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

