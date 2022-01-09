Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,255 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 101.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $62.16. 3,728,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.