Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.27 ($150.31).

Shares of AIR opened at €117.70 ($133.75) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($113.60). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €111.97.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

