Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,276 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Alaska Air Group worth $17,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 63,984 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 225,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 69,003 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of ALK opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

