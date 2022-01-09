Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

BIRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11. Allbirds has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

